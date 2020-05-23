Mary Jane (Steen) Frazier

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mary Jane ‘Jane' was born Oct. 23, 1930 in Binghamton, New York. She passed away May 19, 2020, in Billings, Montana.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Donald Nicander Frazier; mother Alice (O'Brien) Steen; father Roy Steen; step mother Eleanor (Stearns) Steen; sister, Clarita (Steen) Kennedy. She is survived by her children Kenneth (Sheilah), Donald (Julie) and Lisa. Also grandchildren Erik (Erica), Brian (Kristen), Jared (Sara), Laura, and Ryanne Dunphy (Joseph); great grandsons Benedict, Bishop, Landon and Tanner. Also siblings Thomas Steen (Jane); Nanette DiNardo, Nora Clifford (James); and Alan Steen and numerous loving nieces, nephews and her close family of Nicki Jenkins, Taylor, McKenzie, Carson and Kennedy, and her beloved feline companion Nellie.

Jane was a devout Catholic. Her strong faith in Jesus Christ was reflected in how she lived her life every day. Her kindness and love was evident in everything she did, especially as an exceptional mother to her children and grandchildren. Jane graduated from Greenwich High School (Connecticut) and Bay Path Junior College (Springfield, Massachusetts). She also worked at the CIA in Washington, D.C., as well as Bigelow Tea and State Farm Insurance.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Alzheimer's Association in her name, or to the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch in Billings, Montana. Condolences may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. Jane will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, beside her husband Don, a Korean War veteran, at a family burial service at a later date.