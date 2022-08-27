Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend was called to her Heavenly Home on August 19. Mary Jean Trunkle Lynch was born on January 11, 1932, in Great Falls, Montana to Ignatius and Anne Trunkle. She attended the College of Great Falls, and after graduation taught at St. Francis.

On January 22, 1955, she married Charles Russell "Rusty" Lynch, and together they owned and operated Big Sky Gallery and Frame Shop. Mary, a talented artist herself, enjoyed the art business, as well as playing piano.

As a devout Catholic, Mary was a member of St. Bernard Church and St. Christopher Circle.

Family gatherings and outings were very important to her, and they brought much joy to everyone.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband Rusty; son Jim and daughter-in-law Manolita; and sister Marjorie Aline. She is survived by her son Ron (Roxanne); daughter Diane (Tom Cooper); grandchildren Connor, Alexa (Scott), Nathan, Mary, Danielle (Derrick), Kaitlyn, and Callie; brother James Trunkle; sister Helen Hackett; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church on Friday, September 2nd at 11:00 AM with a luncheon to follow. A private family gathering for Rite of Committal will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Columbarium.