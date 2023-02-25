The second of five delightful and omnifarious children, Mary Jeanne was born at St. Vincent Hospital on June 25, 1945, to L.R. and Angela Rector. In her early life, she was a student at Fratt Elementary and Billings Central High School. She was a talented organist for celebrations at St. Patrick's Church and an energetic majorette and fire baton performer for school functions and parades, all while developing lasting friendships with her classmates. She later graduated from the Ursuline College Prep Academy in Santa Rosa, California, and attended Seattle University.

We are heartbroken to announce Mary Jeanne passed away on Feb. 12, 2023, at St. John's Liggett Cottage after a lengthy illness. Despite the challenges, she greeted each day with a smile on her face and love in her heart, in keeping with her true spirit.

Mary Jeanne's venture to California spanned 40 years. She acquired expertise in the land title business in San Jose and Silicon Valley. It was there she met an enterprising attorney, James Haumesser, and they married in August 1972. James passed away in 1984. Mary Jeanne cherished her family and friends. In 2004, she returned to Billings to care for her mother, Angela, and began to rekindle the friendships of her youth. She soon met homebuilder Jeff Kreitzberg, and together they created successful business partnerships. As time passed, Jeff would become a valued friend and devoted caregiver.

Throughout Mary Jeanne's life, she had a special bond with her sister Marilyn. As true kindred spirits, they were companions in travel, business opportunities and impromptu adventures. Together, they rendered compassion to those who were struggling, and in Mary Jeanne's final years, Marilyn was by her side to offer the care and encouragement from and for a loving sister.

Mary Jeanne was predeceased by her parents; brother Lewis; cousins Ken Jr. and Angie Lucien. She is survived by sister Marilyn (Mike); brothers Bill (Darlene) and John (Margo); and cousin Jane Lucien Scholle (Bob). Also surviving her are her dearly loved nieces and nephews, Sarah, Elizabeth, Maribeth, Chloe, Patrick, Jeff and Riis, as well as Katherine, Juliana and Robbie Scholle.

The family is deeply grateful for the support and care provided by the staff at Liggett Cottage and St. John's United. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the St. John's Nursing Apprentice Program.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.