Mary Kathleen 'Kathy' Day

Mary Kathleen Day was born on Dec. 13, 1936. Kathy passed away on Oct. 25 at the Billings Clinic due to COVID health related complications. She was born in Miles City to Earl “Doc” and Florida Linville. She was the youngest of six. Her parents raised the family on a homestead ranch outside of Broadus on the Powder River.
Kathy's parents and older siblings adored her. They especially loved her precocious and feisty spirit. Kathy channeled that spirit and energy into academics and graduated valedictorian of her class, receiving a scholarship to Macalester College in St. Paul, MN. Kathy later returned to Montana and attended Rocky Mountain College in Billings. Once she left college, Kathy worked at Midland Bank.
Kathy met Louis Day in 1959 while living in Billings. They were married 61 years and raised four children. Kathy devoted her time to caring for her family. She was the center of large family gatherings for years. She excelled at bringing loved ones together, feeding them delicious food, and then playing marathon games of 500 (the Linville family card game). Kathy felt so fortunate to have numerous nieces and nephews and she treasured every moment with them.
Once grandchildren arrived, Kathy's life was enriched beyond belief. They provided unending joy and friendship during the later decades of her life. Her last few moments of life included smiles while listening to stories about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kathy and Lou lived at the Crossings Assisted Living in Laurel during the past year. Prior to that, Lou took amazing care of Kathy for years while she struggled with health difficulties. Lou's comfort and companionship all those years is unwavering.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Doc and Florida; three sisters: Helen Irion, Floreine Huckins, and Virginia “Susie” Hyde and brother, Edwin “Buddy” Linville.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Lou; sister, Dona Jean Juhl; daughter Luanne Day; son, James Day (Shelley); son, Rob Day (Kerry) and daughter Susan Day (Terry Reed); seven grandchildren: Lexie Mawyer (Bryant), Cecilia Cadena (Pedro), Katie Miller (Jake), Edwin Day, Andrew Day, Lucy Reed, and Benny Reed and three great-grandchildren: Elise Mawyer, Trenna Miller and Rhys Cadena.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributing to a charity of your choice.
