Mary Kathleen (McDowell) Blain
Mary Kathleen (McDowell) Blain was born in Ossining, NY on Jan. 27, 1938, the eldest daughter of Mabry and Dorothea (Taylor) McDowell. She grew up on a cattle ranch on Blue Water Creek and graduated from Bridger High School in 1957. Mary earned a nursing diploma from MSU in Bozeman then worked as a nurse in Billings and Lewistown, Montana. She married Rodney Blain on Oct. 1, 1960. Their marriage endured for over sixty years. They lived in Lewistown for a time before settling in Billings. As a member of First Christian Church, Mary loved singing in the choir.
Mary was a talented artist and began seriously pursuing a career in art in 1980. In 1986, Mary and Rod bought a cabin near Cooke City, MT. Mary opened Blain Gallery there with Rod in 1991 and together they operated the gallery for 20 years. Mary loved painting wildlife and landscapes and won many awards for her watercolor paintings which were featured in shows and galleries across the US. She was involved in professional associations, taught watercolor painting, and held summer plein art camps near Cooke City. Mary continued to paint until shortly before her death.
In recent years, Mary and Rod loved spending winters in Arizona where Mary enjoyed water aerobics, golfing, dancing, and socializing in the sun with her neighbors.
Although Mary had been in treatment for leukemia, she fell and sustained a head injury which resulted in her death a few days later on Dec. 23, 2020. She leaves an eloquent legacy of abundant and beautiful works of art and the lasting relationships she treasured and nurtured, including friendships from high school, the “Oklahoma Gang”, her artist community, her Cooke City friends, and her Arizona pals. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her older brother Jim, and other loved family members. She is survived by her husband Rodney, her children Taylor and Wendy and their children Jake, Alex, Justin, Brendon, Sage and Doogan. She is also survived by her sister Peggy (Larry) Klein, her brother Sam (Monica) McDowell, and six sisters in law as well as twenty one nieces and nephews, their children, a myriad of cousins and countless cherished friends.
Cremation has taken place and the family plans a service in the summer. Memorials may be made to the Billings Food Bank.
