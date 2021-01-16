Mary Kathleen (Ross) Kosmann

Mary was born on Sept. 6, 1951, to John D. Ross and Vivienne V. (Smith) Ross in Washington, D.C. at the Walter Reed Memorial Hospital. It is believed that the family moved to Billings, MT in the mid to late 50's. Mary attended St. Francis and Billings Central High School. Mary was a very hard working person and spent most of her working career in jobs interacting with the public, and made many friends through her jobs. Most recently, she worked for 13 years at Albertsons, retiring from cashiering with many loyal customers. Mary loved people very much. She also loved crossword puzzles, and when she was younger, crafting. She also loved classic country western music.