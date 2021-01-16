 Skip to main content
Mary Kathleen (Ross) Kosmann
Mary Kathleen (Ross) Kosmann

Mary Kathleen (Ross) Kosmann, 69, went to walk with the Lord on Dec. 23, 2020.

Mary was born on Sept. 6, 1951, to John D. Ross and Vivienne V. (Smith) Ross in Washington, D.C. at the Walter Reed Memorial Hospital. It is believed that the family moved to Billings, MT in the mid to late 50's. Mary attended St. Francis and Billings Central High School. Mary was a very hard working person and spent most of her working career in jobs interacting with the public, and made many friends through her jobs. Most recently, she worked for 13 years at Albertsons, retiring from cashiering with many loyal customers. Mary loved people very much. She also loved crossword puzzles, and when she was younger, crafting. She also loved classic country western music.

Preceding Mary in death are her parents, John and Vivienne. She is survived by her son David, daughter-in-law Jennifer, and granddaughter Alexis, who she loved and adored. She also leaves behind her sister Anne (estranged), brother Dave (estranged), and brother Michael. As per Mary's wishes, this was to be published after her services were held.

