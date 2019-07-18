{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Kathryn ‘Kay’ Bozman was born Sept. 9, 1949 in Zanesville, Ohio, to Joanne Bozman and King Betz. She was later adopted by her uncle J.R. ‘Whitey’ Bozman and aunt Ruth Bozman who had two children at that time, Barbara and Jody. Kay had a wonderful life with her new family.

Kay got her Masters Degree in Billings and had several wonderful jobs, including starting her own company, K-B Land Co. Kay had great musical talent, singing, playing the piano and guitar. All her family and friends enjoyed her so much.

Kay legally married Grace Brown in 2015 after being together 37 years, and they lived so happily for the next four years.

Kay is survived by her partner Grace Brown, her sisters Barbara Bozman-Moss (Dennis) and Jody Tidwell (Mark) and several nieces and nephews.

Dear Kay, we will all miss you so much for all the joy you brought us.

Thanks to Avantara and the Billings Clinic for all the good care you gave Kay.

It was her wish that there would be no services. A celebration of life will be held later.

