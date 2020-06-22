× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mary Krug, 94, of Laurel went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Highgate Senior Living.

Mary was born Oct. 13, 1925, in Laurel to Phillip and Mable Michael. She married John Krug on Feb. 21, 1953, in Laurel where they made their home and raised their three daughters. Mary was a homemaker her entire life and loved gardening, cooking, and reading.

Survivors include her three daughters, Connie (Ron) Clayton of Idaho Falls, children John (Sonja), Kelly (Justin) and Eric (Rachelle); Carole (Todd) Marsh of Rapelje, children, Derek, Mikaela and Jordan (Jessica); Cathy (Ray) Sanderson of Laurel, children Carrie (Aaron) and Kacie (Dan), as well as eleven great-grandchildren, sister Martha Stricker and numerous extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, her parents and twelve siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, with viewing beginning at 9 a.m. at St John's Lutheran Church in Laurel with internment in Laurel Cemetery. Donations can be made to St John's Lutheran Church or a charity of one's choice.

St. John's Lutheran Church

417 W 9th St

