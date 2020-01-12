Mary L. Borris passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Jan. 6, 2020.
Mary was born April 18, 1923, to William M. and Rosa Hogan in Arkansas. The family moved to Montana when Mary was very young. She has always considered Montana home and the last best place in the U.S.
Mary worked several years as a bookkeeper/office manager for Farr’s Jewelry and then Beartooth Productions. Her most important job was being a mom and homemaker. She was always there for her children through all stages of their lives. Her relaxation came from working in her yard and taking care of her home.
Mary is survived by her son Bob Jolley; her daughters Laura Burns (Milo Harper) and Tracey Borris (Esequial Guerrero); and several grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Monday Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Cremation & Funeral Gallery followed by graveside services.
Arrangemens are by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cfgbillings.com through ‘Our Families’.
