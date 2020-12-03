 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Lane
0 entries

Mary Lane

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Lane

Mary Margaret (Yaroslaski) Lane, of Billings, Montana died peacefully in her sleep Thanksgiving morning. Mary, born in Coalridge, Montana, was a lifelong Catholic and will join her husband, Clyde Lane, in a shared grave at Holy Cross Cemetery in Billings. Mary was preceded in death by her five siblings. Please visit Cremation and Funeral Gallery cfgbillings@qwestoffice.net to view the entire obituary.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News