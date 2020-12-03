Mary Margaret (Yaroslaski) Lane, of Billings, Montana died peacefully in her sleep Thanksgiving morning. Mary, born in Coalridge, Montana, was a lifelong Catholic and will join her husband, Clyde Lane, in a shared grave at Holy Cross Cemetery in Billings. Mary was preceded in death by her five siblings. Please visit Cremation and Funeral Gallery cfgbillings@qwestoffice.net to view the entire obituary.