Mary Lee Brown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Private Graveside Rites for Mary Lee will be held at the Bonnievale Cemetery in Baker, Montana.

Mary Lee, 89, of Baker passed away with family by her side at Fallon Medical Complex Longterm Care in Baker on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.

Mary Lee Beardsley was born Nov. 16, 1930, in Miles City to John and Ella (Teats) Beardsley. Her childhood was spent on a farm/ranch near Ismay. Every time she drove by her home place she talked about where she and Bonnie and Phyllis had ridden, hiked or climbed and often rode horseback to their little country school. Mary Lee worked the fields with a horse-drawn cultivator during WWII. Picked potato bugs off the potato plants by hand. Herded sheep. Raised chickens, pigs, and milked the cows while her mom and older sister Joanne did the chores in the house. Her father John almost died of appendicitis and she took over the farm work until he recovered with the help of their neighbors, mostly Leonard Leland.

Mary Lee loved riding race horses and was very good at it in her younger years. She and her Dad loved a big red thoroughbred and she won a lot of races with him at county fairs.