Mary Lillian Michaelis

Mary Michaelis passed away Sept. 25th after a short illness. She was born on Oct. 12, 1919 and was 101 years old when she passed. The family rejoices that her fondest wish to be with Jesus has finally been granted. She is survived by three children, Roberta (Larry) Mathis, Fred (Denise) Eggleson, Rebecca (Bryan) Atnip, 25 grandchildren, and many great- and great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at the Laurel Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 1st at 3 p.m.