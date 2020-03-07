Mary Louise Gainer, 94, of Red Lodge ‘went home' peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Beartooth Billings Clinic.

Mary Louise was born on August 14, 1925, to John Wesley and Hattie Marie (Sturm) Nestor, Sr. in rural Barbour County, West Virginia. She was one of eight children. Mary Louise attended the Kasson School where she graduated from High School in 1943. She was valedictorian and also played basketball. High school was where she met the love of her life, Cecil Dale Gainer. They were married on August 12, 1944 in Oakland, Maryland, two days before her nineteenth birthday. They were together for over 75 years until Dale's passing on Dec. 29, 2019. They were only apart for two months and one day.

A son, Daniel Dale, was added to the family in 1948. Mary Louise was a homemaker who prided herself on a spotless home and a well-fed family. She also loved to crochet, sew and do other crafts. She was active in her church community wherever they lived. Mary Louise had a well-earned title of ‘prayer warrior'.

Mary Louise was small but mighty. She was sweet and caring, always ready to help others. She also could be feisty and maybe a bit stubborn. We loved her and she will be missed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We want to thank the caregivers at the Willows who looked after Mom these last few months as Alzheimer's took its toll.