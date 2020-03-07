Mary Louise Gainer, 94, of Red Lodge ‘went home' peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Beartooth Billings Clinic.
Mary Louise was born on August 14, 1925, to John Wesley and Hattie Marie (Sturm) Nestor, Sr. in rural Barbour County, West Virginia. She was one of eight children. Mary Louise attended the Kasson School where she graduated from High School in 1943. She was valedictorian and also played basketball. High school was where she met the love of her life, Cecil Dale Gainer. They were married on August 12, 1944 in Oakland, Maryland, two days before her nineteenth birthday. They were together for over 75 years until Dale's passing on Dec. 29, 2019. They were only apart for two months and one day.
A son, Daniel Dale, was added to the family in 1948. Mary Louise was a homemaker who prided herself on a spotless home and a well-fed family. She also loved to crochet, sew and do other crafts. She was active in her church community wherever they lived. Mary Louise had a well-earned title of ‘prayer warrior'.
Mary Louise was small but mighty. She was sweet and caring, always ready to help others. She also could be feisty and maybe a bit stubborn. We loved her and she will be missed.
You have free articles remaining.
We want to thank the caregivers at the Willows who looked after Mom these last few months as Alzheimer's took its toll.
Mary Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Dale; two granddaughters, Michelle Marie and Rochelle Dawn; one sister, Sedalia Freeman; five brothers, George, Robert, John, Jr., William and James Nestor.
Survivors include her son and his wife, Daniel Dale and Jeanne of Red Lodge; her grandson and his wife, Travis Dale and Vickie of Red Lodge; one brother and his wife, Richard and Nora Gaye of Rivesville, West Virginia; a sister-in-law, Pearl Nestor; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the Red Lodge Alliance Chapel. Interment will follow in the Red Lodge Cemetery.
Memorials may be given in honor of Mary Louise to: BareTooth Cupboards, PO Box 665, Red Lodge, MT 59068 or St. John's United Foundation, 3940 Rimrock Road, Billings, MT 59102.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.