Mary Louise Murphy was born Feb. 12, 1959, in Moorhead, Minnesota. Mary was child #8 of 10 children born to Louis and Mary Gruchalla. Mary passed away Jan. 12, 2020. She was surrounded by friends and family. Mary is now in the care of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and best friend.
Mary grew up in Moorhead. She attended St. Francis, Moorhead High School, and Moorhead Tech. She and her friends Jolene and Sharon were candy stripers at St. Ansgar’s Hospital.
Mary met Jerry Murphy in Billings. They were married August 7, 1993.
Mary was a survivor. She survived a near fatal auto accident in 1993, and battled cancer for 27 months.
Mary loved to travel. She also enjoyed gardening and being outdoors every summer. Mary was an amazing cook, which she also loved. She loved sports, and was a lifelong fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. She loved NASCAR, rodeos and country music.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary was employed at Billings County Market, she worked for the State of Montana Child Support office as an Investigator, and also spent time working at the Office of Public Assistance until she retired in 2017.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Gruchalla. She is survived by her husband Jerry; brothers Fred, Richard (Carrin), Gordy (Sue), Charlie, Mike (Pam), Paul, Joel (Donna), and Kurt (Lavonne) Gruchalla; her favorite sister Virginia; her son Eric and daughter Tanya; stepdaughters Bridget (Kelly), Tamara (Bill), Cindy (Travis) and Tricia; her aunt Alice; her 15 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at the Billings Clinic Hospital and RiverStone Health Hospice for the care they provided.
Memorials may be made to the Billings Clinic Cancer Center, RiverStone Health Hospice, The V Foundation for Cancer Research, or a charity of your choice. Funeral will be held Friday Jan. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m.; funeral services and reception will be at St Bernard’s Church, 226 Wicks Lane, Billings MT 59105.
Send flowers, cards, etc., to Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 733 Wicks Lane, Billings, MT 59105 or condolences can be left on their website at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.