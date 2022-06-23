Mary Lu Weeks, 86, of Culbertson, MT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21 surrounded by her family at her residence in Culbertson, MT.

Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. (MDT) on Monday, June 27 at the Grace and Peace Church in Culbertson. MT. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Mary's service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.