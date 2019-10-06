{{featured_button_text}}

Lyn Tucker, 88, of Missoula passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Hospital surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for both Lyn and Jerry Tucker at 10 am Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Missoula. A reception will follow at the church. A private internment for both will be held in Polson at Lakeview Cemetery that afternoon.

Memorials may be made to Christ the King Parish, 1400 Gerald Ave. Missoula, MT 59801. Condolences can be left for the family at www.gardencityfh.com

