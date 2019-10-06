Lyn Tucker, 88, of Missoula passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Hospital surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for both Lyn and Jerry Tucker at 10 am Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Missoula. A reception will follow at the church. A private internment for both will be held in Polson at Lakeview Cemetery that afternoon.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorials may be made to Christ the King Parish, 1400 Gerald Ave. Missoula, MT 59801. Condolences can be left for the family at www.gardencityfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.