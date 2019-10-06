{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Lyn Tucker, 88, of Missoula passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be held for both Lyn and Jerry Tucker at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Missoula. Condolences can be left for the family at www.gardencityfh.com

