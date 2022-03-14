Mary Maciel Castro Diaz 94, left this world Feb 17 where she fought a long battle with pneumonia. She was so full of love and had an appreciation for life. Mary would wake up every morning and pray for her family and the people in her life. Mary was the oldest of 21 children, born in Kingsville TX on Feb 6, 1928. She later moved to Billings with her parents where she would eventually meet and marry Juan Castro Sr. and start a family of their own. Mary and Juan Sr. had 11 children. She leaves behind a legacy of family that will miss her greatly. She is survived by her husband Cecilio Diaz and her children. Juan Jr. & JoAnn Castro, kids Eugene, Johnny, Daisy, Maggie & Eddie Barger, kids Little Maggie, Little Eddie, Raymond & Tami Castro, kids Jeremy, Justin, Armando, Gloria & Louie Arredondo, kids Louie, Lisa, Mario, Carol Yarosh, kids Bobby, Candy, Kenny, Jesus M Castro, Xiuli Liu Castro, Bre Ann & Ernesto Lopez, Jordan, Chico, Tina Castro, kids Christy, Angela, Sandrea, Patrick, Larry Castro, kids Andrea, Joe, Jay Jay, Sunny, Paul Eugene Castro, kids JR, Adam, Zach, Mary Jo, kids Benito, Miguel, Carlos Frankie Castro & family, Tera, Ashley, and Joshua, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters: Peggy Mizner (Alan), Julia Mota (Jesse), Dorothy, Savina Mckeen (Dave) and sister in laws: Sally Maciel, Cruz Maciel and Clem Maciel, her brothers: Tommy (Rita) Greg (Connie), Richard (Rosie), Sammy, Frank (Pat), Louie and John (Ida) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary is preceded in death by her first husband, Juan Castro Sr., her son Larry (Tito) Castro, her daughter-in-law JoAnn Castro, Son-in-law Eddy Barger, grandsons Jordan Castro, Joshua Castro and Eugene Castro, her parents, Miguel and Guadalupe Maciel, her sisters: Virgie (George Valdez), Lupe (Jimmy Garcia), her brothers, Raymond, Salvador (Sal), Bernie, Foustino, Marcie, Mike and Joe Maciel.
Visitation Thursday 10 a.m. - 5p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil services will be 7:30 p.m. Friday March 18th at Mary Queen of Peace. Funeral Mass will be Saturday March 19th at 10 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace with Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of life (potluck) reception will follow at The Quality Inn (2036 Overland Ave).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.