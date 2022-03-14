Mary Maciel Castro Diaz 94, left this world Feb 17 where she fought a long battle with pneumonia. She was so full of love and had an appreciation for life. Mary would wake up every morning and pray for her family and the people in her life. Mary was the oldest of 21 children, born in Kingsville TX on Feb 6, 1928. She later moved to Billings with her parents where she would eventually meet and marry Juan Castro Sr. and start a family of their own. Mary and Juan Sr. had 11 children. She leaves behind a legacy of family that will miss her greatly. She is survived by her husband Cecilio Diaz and her children. Juan Jr. & JoAnn Castro, kids Eugene, Johnny, Daisy, Maggie & Eddie Barger, kids Little Maggie, Little Eddie, Raymond & Tami Castro, kids Jeremy, Justin, Armando, Gloria & Louie Arredondo, kids Louie, Lisa, Mario, Carol Yarosh, kids Bobby, Candy, Kenny, Jesus M Castro, Xiuli Liu Castro, Bre Ann & Ernesto Lopez, Jordan, Chico, Tina Castro, kids Christy, Angela, Sandrea, Patrick, Larry Castro, kids Andrea, Joe, Jay Jay, Sunny, Paul Eugene Castro, kids JR, Adam, Zach, Mary Jo, kids Benito, Miguel, Carlos Frankie Castro & family, Tera, Ashley, and Joshua, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters: Peggy Mizner (Alan), Julia Mota (Jesse), Dorothy, Savina Mckeen (Dave) and sister in laws: Sally Maciel, Cruz Maciel and Clem Maciel, her brothers: Tommy (Rita) Greg (Connie), Richard (Rosie), Sammy, Frank (Pat), Louie and John (Ida) and numerous nieces and nephews.