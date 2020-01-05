It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Mary, our loving and devoted mother, on Dec. 19, 2019 at the age of 96. She went home to our Lord and Savior while in the arms of her daughter, Debbie, and granddaughter, McKenna.
A funeral service will take place Saturday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 West Wicks Lane, Billings, MT 59105. For full obituary please visit. www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
