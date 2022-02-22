Mary Margaret Barkemeyer passed in the early afternoon of Dec. 6, 2021, in Fountain Valley. She was born to Wesley Barkemeyer and Martha Mellors Barkemeyer in Huntley, Yellowstone County, Montana on May 28, 1928, in Dr. Demer's home. Her family's farm/ranch, located between Huntley and Warden, on the Yellowstone River, was a bit of a distance from the doctor's office and nearest hospital.

Growing up on a ranch, she developed extraordinary horsemanship skills, some called her the best horsewoman in Yellowstone Valley. As a very young teen, she drove the family tractor, wrangled cattle and horses, and proved to be the all-around valued farm hard, becoming integral in the ranch duties while her brothers were away soldiering during World War II. She learned to be competent in ranch duties, fiercely independent, and remarkably resourceful. Mary may have left Montana, however Montana never left her.

Mary earned her Bachelor of Arts at Hamline University, Minnesota, in 1950 with a major in Commerce, minor in Education. She returned to Montana and taught at Harlem High School in 1950-1951 and at Whitehall High School 1951-1953. She extended her world and taught secondary level for the US Air Force in Nouasseur, French Morocco and the US Army in Nurnberg, Germany. She later became a Data Collector, Economist, then Field Representative for the Federal Government (Department of Labor-Bureau of Labor Statistics), largely based in the San Francisco and Los Angeles areas.

Retirement came in June 1988 and provided her the time to become more active with church activities and to explore the nation in her travel van, often taking her nieces and grandnieces with her to family reunions and beyond. She lived an adventurously independent life. She settled in Los Angeles, then moved to Camarillo Village, a retirement community. The last few years she relocated to Carmel Village in Fountain Valley to be near her nephew Don Barkemeyer.

She is survived by her older sister, Martha Carol Dale, aka Carol Mellors Dale (Seattle, Washington) and younger brother, Louis Edward Barkemeyer (Phoenix, Arizona.) She is preceded in death by her older brothers, Ralph Wesley Barkemeyer (Huntley, Montana) and Thomas Elmo Barkemeyer (Pico Rivera, California.) She is also survived by - four nieces, six nephews, 11 grandnieces and nine grandnephews.