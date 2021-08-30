Mary Margaret Farnsworth was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Lewistown, Montana. She was raised by her loving parents Francis and Evelyn Peterson Jones along with five sisters and one brother.

Mary graduated from Basin High School in 1961. She met her husband, Phil, shortly thereafter, and after courting her, he proposed to her long distance over the phone to make sure she didn't get away. They were married on March 29, 1962, in Basin, Wyoming. They were soon blessed with three children: Melanie, Shane, and Amy. They were later sealed for eternity in the Billings, Montana temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 16, 2006.

Mary was accomplished in many things- she was a realtor and then a business owner for 16 years, but more importantly she was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She fiercely loved her grandchildren and looked forward to the summer when their pool would be open for everyone to come over and swim. She knew how to love and care for all living things- she had a tender heart and a green thumb!