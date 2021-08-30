Mary Margaret Farnsworth was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Lewistown, Montana. She was raised by her loving parents Francis and Evelyn Peterson Jones along with five sisters and one brother.
Mary graduated from Basin High School in 1961. She met her husband, Phil, shortly thereafter, and after courting her, he proposed to her long distance over the phone to make sure she didn't get away. They were married on March 29, 1962, in Basin, Wyoming. They were soon blessed with three children: Melanie, Shane, and Amy. They were later sealed for eternity in the Billings, Montana temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 16, 2006.
Mary was accomplished in many things- she was a realtor and then a business owner for 16 years, but more importantly she was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She fiercely loved her grandchildren and looked forward to the summer when their pool would be open for everyone to come over and swim. She knew how to love and care for all living things- she had a tender heart and a green thumb!
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Phil in 2015, and many much loved pets. She is survived by her children Melanie (Kerwin Fried), Shane (Kelly), and Amy (Deg Hanson); grandchildren Kassie (Craig) Oram, Rachel (John) Bjorndal, Connor Fried, Erica (Tyson) Donaldson, Jake Hanson, Justyne (Robert) Young, Peyton (Chase) Huet, Bryant Farnsworth, and Riley Farnsworth; great-grandchildren Sophie, Cami, Hudson, and Grayson Oram, Dane and Claire Bjorndal, Jocelyn Donaldson, Bradley and Blake Young; sisters Frances (Sam) Dalley, Lori (Eddie) Snyder, Lois Lawrence, Karen Jones, Angie (Dan) Danaher; and brother Frank (Anh Nguyet) Jones.
Mary was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in her many callings and was blessed to serve in the Billings Montana temple for many years.
Services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2nd at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3595 Monad Road. Interment to follow at 12 p.m. in Laurel at the National Veterans Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband Phil. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. prior to the services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.