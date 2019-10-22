Mary Margaret (Hoose) Job, age 93, passed away Oct. 18, 2019 at Trinity Care Center in Farmington, MN. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington, MN, with a visitation 1 hr. prior to Mass at church. Interment and graveside services, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Wibaux, Montana. Family and friends gathering to be determined. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
