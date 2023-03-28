Mary Margaret Reichenbach, 72 of Roundup, passed away Sunday, March 19. Able to live and die independently in her own home, surrounded by all the things she loved, especially her art and her devoted lil fur babies.

Mary was born to John Warren Holmes and Irene Eileen Holmes in Billings, MT, December 18, 1950. She was the oldest girl and second of four children. She graduated from Eastern Montana College with an Associate of Applied Science Degree (A.A.S.) in Radiologic Technology. She enjoyed working with Dr. Harding in Roundup Memorial Hospital and then retiring from Billings Clinic.

She was always busy at home, never slowing down. In the cold months she kept a wonderful fire going to keep it warm in the house. Spending time cuddling her pups looking through magazines and catalogs as inspiration for her next art or craft project. While continuously listening to the NOAA Weather Channel, keeping us all safe and out of harms way from whatever Mother Nature was bringing to us, no matter if we were 60 miles away or 2000 miles away. She always had us covered.

As soon as she could be outside to work in the yard, she would spend hours upon hours with her gardens and trees. She loved nature and all her little critters. Her backyard was her oasis, even building a beautiful koi pond. She truly loved her home and enjoyed the beauty of being out in the country.

Being an extremely talented artist in oil painting and various other mediums, many loved ones and friends have been blessed through the years by her works of art to call their own. Her crochet works were true blessings, from blankets, hats, scarves and more, all to help keep us warm and decorate our homes.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother Irene Eileen Holmes; her father John Warren Holmes and her brother Mark L. Holmes. Those left to cherish her memory are her son's Shaun (Jody) Reichenbach, Ronald (Sherry) Reichenbach; Grandchildren Shayla Reichenbach, Casey (Fiance' Kourtney Friede) Reichenbach, Angelica Reichenbach. Mary is also survived by Warren (Carol) Holmes, Helen Wrzesinski and sister-in-law Debbie Holmes; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Friday, March 31, at 2 p.m., at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 345 Broadwater Ave, Billings.