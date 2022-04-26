Mary Mattheis

Mary Hester Mattheis had her family with her in Billings when she passed away peacefully from natural causes on April 21.

If you define involved, you will find Mary. She was active in most everything, every day, all the time. School, church, Star, Bazar, cards, kids, yarn, crafts, and dogs.

Mary started out this way in Bridger, where she was born as a second child, to Madge and Ralph Stiert, on February 20, 1938, following her brother Jimmy into the family. Of course, elementary and high school in Bridger as well lent her to graduate in the Bridger class of 1956. Go Scouts. Growing up, her folks owned the movie theater in town, and Mary helped out in the family business. She also helped a lot of her fiends and classmates into the theater through the back door to enjoy free movies, and it had been rumored that there was free popcorn involved as well.

After High school, having given away too much popcorn, Mary moved out into the world all the way to Billings where she started working in a bank with her future sister-in-law who introduced her to Art Mattheis, a rival Park City Panther and then Ma Bell lineman. They became one when marrying in 1958 and the phone company in those days took the couple to Lewistown where Mary kept house while Art worked phone line construction. While in Lewistown Mary gave birth to their first child, Sandy. Opportunities brought them back to Billings in 1962 and they bought the house on North 31st where they would spend the rest of their lives. A few years later son, Mark was born, followed a few more years by son, Mike.

When not taking care of the family or involvement in their school activities, Mary worked a plethora of jobs at McKinley school including lunch room and playground supervision, as well as many of her later working years doing crosswalk guard duty at various locations around the school. She was known to several generations of kids using her crosswalk. She often told kids that she watched their folks cross the same street.

Back to the involvement, Mary was active in First United Methodist Church, Order of Eastern Star, Billings Moss Agate and Bridger Cornelius Hedges chapters, Daughters of the Nile, Bridger Class of 56 Alumni. As Mary's kids left the nest, she tended to fill the time and space left with her crafts, crocheting and quilt projects, and family memorabilia. She loved to play pinocle (always girls against the guys) and always had a dog or two around.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Art, daughter Sandy, her parents, and brother Jimmy. She is survived by her son, Mark and his children Matthieu, Marshal, and Mattea, son Mike, his wife Alisha and their children Hunter, Landon, and Micah, Son-in-Law Mark Voelker, Sisters-in-Law Freida Mattheis-McLaughlin and Willie Dowdle, many nieces and nephews, and special friends Joletta Carlson Linda Wollschlaeger and Dawn Justice. Special thanks to Stillwater Hospice and Jodi Anderson as well as Sweetwater Retirement Community Staff.

Funeral Service and Celebration of Life will be at the First United Methodist Church, 2800 4th Ave. North in Billings, on Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Park City Cemetery where Mary will be placed next to Art. A reception will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 1101 Broadwater Ave.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's memory at The First United Methodist Church, Stillwater Hospice, or The Compassionate Friends.

Mary's wry smile and pleasant conversation will be missed by all.