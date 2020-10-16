Mary Nancy Hegelund Espy, 93, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020, at the Powder River Manor in Broadus.

Nancy was born July 6, 1927, in Phoenix, Arizona, to parents Carl and Lovenia Crawford Hegelund. Following a short courtship, Jim and Nancy were married in Fort Davis, Texas. Nancy always said that it was love at first sight and right for us, but we would advise kids to grow up a little before taking on marriage. Jim and Nancy began their devoted 76-year marriage on a ranch in Fort Davis. In 1955, they purchased a ranch near Boyes, Montana. After rearing their five children, they moved to Broadus, maintaining cattle in the Ridge area.

Nancy was an outstanding wife and mother, but she was way more than that. She supported her family in all their activities, was active in school functions, FFA, FHA and 4-H clubs. Nancy was an active public servant not only locally in Boyes and Broadus, but also at state and national levels. She was actively involved as an organizing member of W.I.F.E. (Women involved in Farm Economics). In the 1980's, Nancy and a few friends developed and produced Montana Ranch Beef and it was sold in local stores in Montana.

Nancy was one of several members traveling to Washington, D.C. to meet with Legislators and Senators. They even met President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office! Nancy was a true trail blazer!