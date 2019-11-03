{{featured_button_text}}

GREAT FALLS — Mary R. Severns, aged 87, left this world peacefully on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4:00 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in Great Falls. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com

