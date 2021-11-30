Mary Rose Harris Hettinger passed away on Nov. 23, 2021, at the age of 86.

She was born on Nov. 26, 1934, to Jesse and Doris Harris in Miles, City, MT. She grew up on a ranch on the Big Powder River. She went to school in Powder River County and graduated from Custer County High School in 1952. She married Robert Hettinger from Rosebud, MT. They lived in Powell, WY, Billings, MT, and Great Falls, MT. They had two children, daughter, Dorrie, born in 1953 and son Dan born in 1959.

Mary Rose was always a country girl at heart and enjoyed being outdoors. She loved growing flowers and feeding the birds. Chickadees and Goldfinches were her favorite birds, and she always kept her birdfeeders full for them. She was an excellent cook. Her fried chicken and gravy were a family favorite and always requested for birthday dinners. Mary Rose was known for her wit, sarcastic humor, and her generous spirit. She lived in Billings most of her life. In 2010, she moved back to Great Falls.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Jesse and Doris Harris; sister, Rita Lindvold; brothers, Roger Harris, Jerry Harris, and Don Harris; nephews, Brian Harris and Kyle Harris; and special friend, Jack Petrini.