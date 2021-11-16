 Skip to main content
Mary Slagsvold
Mary Slagsvold, age 96, of Billings, formerly of Glendive, passed away on Nov. 15, 2021 at her home in The Legacy in Billings with her family by her side. Mary was born on Sept. 5, 1925 in Glendive, the daughter of Patrick and Jane McGovern. She worked in the Glendive area until age 85, when she moved to Billings for health reasons. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

A Memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, in Glendive, MT, on Nov. 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. To view Mary's full obituary and leave a remembrance, visit her Tribute Page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

