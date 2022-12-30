Mary Stene Steinhauser passed away December 4. Mary was born May 28, 1933 in Wilsal, MT to Mary Murphy and Arne Stene. She was raised in Huntley, MT by the most loving family of Nora (Moots) and Arne Stene.

Mary graduated from Huntley Project H.S. Shortly after graduation, she married Harold Richard (Dick) Steinhauser. To this union two daughters were born: Diana (Denny) Michaelis and Kathy (Gary) Hankel, Sr.

She is survived by her daughters, Diana (Denny) and Kathy (Gary), and grandson Dustin (Elke) Michaelis, a brother Earl (Karen) Stene, sister-in-law Cheryl Stene, and several cousins, nieces and nephews, who are all part of a close-knit family.

Going before her were her parents, Mary, Nora, and Arne, husband Dick, grandson Devin Michaelis, sister Sharon Sullivan, brother Ron Stene and niece Rene Stene.

For full obituary, go to smithfuneralchapels.com. A celebration of Mary's life will be in the spring as she didn't like cold weather!