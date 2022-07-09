Mary Therese (Miller) Murray, age 64 of Rochester, Minnesota passed away May 15. Mary was born August 21, 1957 in Duluth, Minnesota to parents Bob and Fran Miller.

Mary graduated from Duluth Cathedral High School in 1975 and became a registered nurse graduating from St. Mary's School of Nursing, Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1978. Mary had an extensive 41-year nursing career in which she served in a number of roles in the Minneapolis area, working in medical surgical, hospice, home care and as a charge nurse. She held supervisory positions, including director of nursing for Fairview Health System and director of marketing for Alina Health System. One of Mary's early career moves was becoming the first health care director for the Madeline Island Health Clinic when it opened in 1984; it is now called La Pointe Community Clinic. Her last position was as patient care navigator at Billings Clinic. Mary volunteered her services in a number of capacities and received many awards during her nursing career.

In 2011 she met her true love, Patrick Murray. They were married November 11, 2011 spending the majority of their time residing in Park City, Montana. In 2019 Mary took an early retirement due to ongoing health issues, but continued to help many others who crossed her path. Mary and Patrick moved to Rochester, Minnesota in October 2021 for Mary to receive care at the Mayo Clinic.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Bob Miller and brother-in-law Don McCandless. She is survived by her husband, Patrick Murray; daughter Anna (Brennen) Herzog and grandchildren Collin, Adelynn and Mason; son Bob Rabideaux, and granddaughter Vivianna; mother, Fran Miller; siblings, Bob (Dawn) Miller, Mike (Cathie) Miller, Susan Johnson, Patty Miller (Gerry Sweetnam) and Sandie (Robin) Macgregor; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Joe) Goulet and Judy McCandless; brother-in-law Kelly (Colleen) Murray; many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Mikey.

Mary was an avid gardener and loved to travel. She left a positive impact on many people with her compassion, zest for life and unconditional regard to help those no matter how great or small their need. She encouraged others to follow their dreams and will be dearly missed.

A celebration of Mary's life will be Friday July 15, noon, at Pier B Resort and Hotel Duluth, Minnesota with a luncheon to follow. At Mary's request, her ashes will be spread on Lake Superior where she loved to spend time.