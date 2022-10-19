Mary Tobin Pavlish

On Sunday, Oct. 16, Mary Regina Pavlish of Shepherd passed away peacefully in the home built by her husband, with family at her side. Her parents, Michael and Martha (Keefe) Tobin, immigrated to America from Newfoundland, Canada, in the 1920s. Born in Brooklyn on April 21, 1930, Mary spent most of her 92 years calling Montana home, but never forgot her New York roots.

She met her future husband, Donald Pavlish, when he accompanied her brother Mike home for dinner while their Navy ship was anchored in New York harbor. That's how a Czech boy from North Dakota met a Newfie girl from Brooklyn. They married on April 24, 1954, and were together 61 wonderful years.

Mary worked in Billings at Big Sky Linen and retired from US Bank. As a devoted Catholic and Secular Franciscan, Mary lived her faith everyday. She belonged to the Council of Catholic Women (CCW), and delighted in bringing communion to Holy Rosary homebound parishioners for over 30 years. As a member of a local Embroiderers' Guild, she hand stitched impeccable works of art.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Pavlish and Diane Pauli (Dave); her son Daniel (Sheila); granddaughters Margaret and Katherine Pauli, grandsons Vincent (Julie) and Joseph (Amy) Pavlish; and three great-grandchildren, Lucy, James and Ellie. She will be missed most of all by her faithful companion, Murphy the chunky poodle. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Mike; granddaughter Rita Mary Pavlish; brothers John, Jim, Mike; and her sister Dell Tobin.

Mary was a lively soul who loved to travel and was always up for an adventure with her beloved family. Her kind and gentle spirit touched anyone blessed to call her mother, Gma Bogus, Aunt Mary or friend.

Memorials may be made to Mary Queen of Peace or Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

A wake will be at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Mary Queen of Peace, 3411 Third Ave. South. Interment will be at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel at 2 p.m.

We thank Stillwater Hospice and Dr. Erica Bruen for their support and excellent care of our mother.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.