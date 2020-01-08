At 98, Mary Violet (Loudon) Carey completed her earthly journey on Jan. 6, 2020, and quietly departed to be with those loved ones who have gone before her.
Mary was born in Circle on April 28, 1921, the fifth child of Chester and Hazel Loudon. Along with five other siblings, she spent her youth and school years on the family farm outside Circle. In high school, Mary met George William Carey. They would be united in marriage on Jan. 4, 1941, and spent 63 blessed years together before George’s passing in Oct. 2005.
During the war years while George served in the Army, Mary would move back to the family farm in Circle with their first daughter, Sharon. It was during her time on the farm that, with her brother Lou Loudon, they would buy Canadian flax seed to plant and harvest. This proved a profitable endeavor and the income was the seed money that would give them a start after George returned from serving in World War II.
After losing an infant son, Gordon William, Mary and George would move to Great Falls and build the first of three homes. They would also welcome a third child, Debra Diane. After five years in Great Falls, the family would again relocate to Huron, South Dakota. With the sale of the Great Falls home, Mary and George would then buy a hunter’s log cabin near family and close to Ousel Falls and Lone Mountain in the Gallatin Valley outside of Bozeman. In the early years, this rustic mountain cabin would be a place for many shared family vacations.
Huron would be home from the mid-1950s to the early 1980s. It was in Huron that Mary and George would enjoy building lifelong friendships. They would enjoy picnics in the cornfields of that area while hunting pheasants and exploring abandoned farm homes. There would be the continued love of square dances or ballroom dancing on Saturday nights. A second home would be built and enjoyed for many years in Huron.
Mary and George would find the final destination back in their beloved Montana and call Billings home. They would enjoy many more days in all of the seasons at their treasured Big Sky cabin and also build their final home in Billings. For the rest of Mary’s life, Billings would be home, and here she would be blessed with many treasured friendships and family gatherings.
Mary was gifted as an exceptional mother and grandmother, an understanding wife and an amazing friend to all who had the good fortune to know her. Mary’s sense of humor and knack for conversation could make you smile and, for all things planted, she had the greenest of thumbs. She loved to cross stitch, sew and read, and was a willing partner to all homebuilding and cabin projects. At the Carey table, many family traditions and meals were shared with family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
All her love, Mary gave willingly with each smile, a gentle, caring touch and a wonderful meal. Mary was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Billings.
The last of Mary’s years were spent enjoying life among friends and fellow residents at Mission Ridge and then Vista. The family would also like to acknowledge and thank the staff for their kind and sensitive care.
To honor Mary’s dedication to family, please give family and friends an extra hug and tell them how much they mean to you.
Family members include her two daughters, Sharon Carey Sinkie of Mitchell, South Dakota, Debra Carey Peterson (Donald) of Londonderry, New Hampshire. Mary was dearly loved by her five grandchildren, Lee Sinkie (Debra Morrison) of Mitchell, Brett Sinkie (Nicole) of Mitchell, Melanie Sinkie McCavish (Brian) of Northfield, Ohio, Vanessa Peterson Bouthiette (Craig) of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Angela Peterson Jones (Michael) of Virginia Beach, Virginia. In addition, she leaves 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th St. West. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the Wolf Point Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy made be made in Mary’s memory to First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th St. West, Billings, MT 59102; Billings Lions Club, PO Box 25, Billings, MT 59103.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.