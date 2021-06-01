Mary Zimmer, 78, of Glendive, Montana passed away peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021 at her home. A vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive with Fr. Francis Schreiber officiating. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Mary was born Mary Kathryn Conroy on Oct. 10, 1942 in Sidney, Montana to Lawrence and Esther Conroy. She grew up in Sidney and graduated from Sidney High School in 1960.

Mary attended Carroll College before returning to Sidney to marry the love of her life, Ken Zimmer, on April 18, 1964. They lived in Sidney until 1979, when they moved to Glendive, where they lived for the remainder of their lives.

Ken and Mary spent 55 wonderful years together and were blessed with four sons, 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Mary was a stay-at-home mom until all of her sons were in school. She then worked several bookkeeping and tax preparer jobs before becoming a school bus driver in Glendive for 20 years.

Throughout their lives and especially in retirement, Ken and Mary loved to travel to visit family and watch their sons and grandchildren play sports.