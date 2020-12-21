MaryAnn (Boulet) Andrews

MaryAnn was an accomplished and talented pianist. She credited her father for insisting she learn to play the piano at an early age. And play she did! She would delight the family and friends at every gathering with her catalog of classical and holiday favorites. She would inspire the grandchildren when she sat down and played their favorite movie theme songs. She could play anything. A true ear for music. She even taught piano lessons to youth by day while her kids were at school or after school to many others.

MaryAnn was truly blessed and loved by two great men in her life. Ken Boulet was her first love and father to her children. They met in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, where the handsome Butte native was stationed in the Coast Guard. After a long ‘courting,' as she was a young girl when they met, her father finally allowed them to marry on Nov. 1, 1954. They then settled in Billings, where Ken worked on the railroad. Together they may have been one of the original ‘house flippers' long before it became fashionable. Together, they built and sold multiple homes and began their lives together working side by side, all the while having and raising their four children. Life dealt an early blow for her when she lost her daughter Denise at a very early age. But she stood strong and committed to her family. MaryAnn developed a passion for cooking, entertaining and the food industry, most likely due to her and Ken's first food business venture, ‘The Big Scoop' Ice Cream Parlor in the late '60s, known for serving many flavors of ice cream to the delight of customers. They later sold this business. Sadly, MaryAnn was widowed at an early age in 1975 when Ken passed away from cancer.