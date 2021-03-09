Matt R. Erhardt, age 87 of Billings, Montana and formerly of Glendive, Montana passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home in Billings. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive with Father Francis Schreiber officiating. Rite of Committal with military honors will be in the Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.