BILLINGS - In the early hours of Wednesday, March 15th, heaven got a little taller. Our son, brother, uncle and gentle giant passed away unexpectedly at his home in Billings, MT. Matt Leuthold was a New Years baby born on January 1st, 1963 in Billings, MT. Matt was a graduate of Billings West High School ('81) and Rocky Mountain College ('85). Big Matt was recognized and well-known for his height (6'11” tall). However, Matt's true attributes were his over-sized kindness and empathy for those in need. Matt took care of the people he loved. He never married or had children – but all nephews and nieces were the target of his non-parental enthusiasm. Kool-Aid and Sharkzilla movies were the favorite when Uncle Matt came to babysit. Generally, it was a 2-3 day period before the kids were unwound from the experience. Matt was a caretaker of friends, neighbors, family, and pets. He bestowed his kindness and wisdom upon anybody willing to accept it and listen. He was well-versed in just about everything. If he didn't have a general understanding of the topic – he would the next time you saw him. His appetite for information was as large as he was. He was constantly learning. He had a mischievous sense of humor and a laugh equal to his size. Matt worked together with his dad most of his life. He was a farmer/rancher for many years at the Leuthold Family ranch in Molt, Montana. When his dad decided to get into the hot cereal business, he traded in his work-gloves for a keen sense of how to run a cereal packaging machine at Cream of the West. Ultimately, Matt endured some health issues in his later years which limited the amount of time he spent working. Fortunately, his health issues didn't take away his sharp wit, humor, or willingness to help family members and friends. His huge heart and friendly demeanor lasted until the end. Matt is survived by his parents, John H (Bud) & Joanne Leuthold, sister Darcy McClenahan (John) and their children, Sam, Desi, Jeremiah, Robert and Sadie; brother Tim Leuthold (Jane) and their children, Sam, Calvin, and Jack. Matt was a large beacon of light in our family. We will miss him greatly. A celebration of his life will be held March 29th at the First Presbyterian Church at 11:00 am with a reception following. Burial will be held later in the Spring.