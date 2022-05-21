Matthew Levi Surdahl was taken home to be with the Lord on April 7. He died doing one of the many things he loved, riding his Harley. He was taken too soon and will be forever missed.

Matthew was born on July 1, 1991, in Billings, to Martin and Melody Surdahl. He was the youngest sibling of four and the wildest. He was always on a new adventure from the time he was little until the last day. Growing up Matthew spent a lot of his time with his brother, Michael; his sisters: Maria and Mindy; and their many cousins. Family was always very important. He had a very special relationship with his grandpa, Hank Sanderson. Matthew spent many summers with grandpa and grandma in the Little Snowy Mountains of Montana, where Grandpa grew up. These were always some of his fondest memories.

When Matthew was 25 he met his wife, Justina, in Montello, NV. They moved to Elko, NV, where they were married. He worked for Canyon Construction as an equipment operator. Matthew's biggest dream in life was to be a dad. Even when he was young he talked about getting married and having children. Kids always loved Matthew. On August 2, 2019, Matthew and Justina welcomed their beautiful daughter, Elle Rae into the world. Matthew was a very proud father and very involved in every aspect of Elle's life.

Matthew was loved by everyone. He made friends and kept them forever. Everyone has a great story about something funny that happened with Matthew. He has left a lasting imprint on all of our hearts. We know Matthew would tell all of us, "If one day the speed kills me, do not cry because I was smiling."

He is survived by his wife, Justina; and beautiful daughter, Elle; his parents, Martin and Melody Surdahl; sisters: Maria and Mindy (Tyrel); brother, Michael; grandparents: Hank and Patsy Sanderson, and Ferna Surdahl; nieces: Aivyn Surdahl and Lyla Tucker; nephew, Ike Tucker; and many other aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.

A celebration of Matthew's life is planned for July 23, in Elko, NV.