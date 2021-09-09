Matthew Ray Harkins passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2021 with his wife Shelby by his side. Matthew was born in Dallas, TX. on Feb. 3, 1981, and grew up in Salt Lake City, UT. He graduated from Brighton High School in 1999, and attended Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology in Portland, OR. Matthew later moved to Montana where he met his wife and pursued his passion of barbering.

Among his many talents, which ranged from music, urban art, architecture/design and food, to skating, snowboarding and biking. Matthew took pride in his collections, most notably his tattoos, vinyl records and limited edition “everything.” He truly had an ear for music. This being one of his greatest passions, allowed him to become a talented music creator and connect with several of his favorite artists in the music industry. Matthew loved his family, friends, and his dogs, Koby the King and Lazarus endlessly.

Matthew is proceeded in death by his father, Ray Harkins Jr., Uncle, Michael Studstrup and father-in-law, Richard Yarbrough. He is survived by his wife Shelby Yarbrough, parents James and Deborah Brown, two brothers Chris Myers, and Jake Brown, Grandparents James and Kaye Studstrup (Salt Lake City, UT.), Uncle Joseph and Aunt Rose Studstrup (Salt Lake City, UT.), nephews Quinton and Ethan Myers, In-laws Rene, Jordan and Hayden Yarbrough, and many cousins.