Matthew Robert Borer passed away on September 17 from natural causes at the age 59. He was born on January 26, 1963 to Robert and Joann Borer.

He is survived by his children: Levi (Kylee) and Katie; his ex-wife, Molly Conrad; along with his siblings: Michael Ann, Curtis (Monica), and Kim (Kurt); as well as his nephew Nathan; his father Robert; and several other nieces and nephews.

The majority of Matt's life was spent in the Billings area where he was always known to work hard and play harder, all the while cracking jokes. He grew up working at the local skating rinks and later worked his way up to becoming one of the top welders at Roscoe Steel. He loved anything to do with the outdoors like hunting, fishing, four wheeling, and camping. He was always the one to call whenever anyone was in a bind, whether he knew the person he was helping or not, he would be there. He was a master MacGyver, fixing what was broken with whatever resources he had. Once even plugging a radiator with a bucket of minnows.

When he married Molly, he changed his name to Matthew Robert Conrad to carry the Conrad name for the family. His biggest love was for his children and he was very involved with their interests from Boy Scouts to dance recitals. He was an avid supporter of the Laurel Dodgers, volunteering and attending as many games as he could. Many Laurel locals are familiar with the image of him zipping around on his yellow four wheeler as he went between the baseball field and his home. People that knew him will always have some kind of story to tell about him.

His Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later time.