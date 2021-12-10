Maureen Brockman, 74, recently passed away at her home in Billings.
She was born on Sept. 26, 1947, in Chicago. She married Wolfgang Brockman in 1968, and lived in Germany for a while. She later returned to the USA, got divorced and moved to Billings in 1996. She worked at the Billings Deaconess Clinic until retirement.
No services are planned. Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
