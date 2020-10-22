Maurice Shammel

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of the head of our herd... Maurice Shammel, age 95, passed away in his Billings home, the evening of Oct. 16, 2020 surrounded by family members.

Maurice was born July 23, 1925 in Lewistown, to Lee and Elsie (Jenni) Shammel, the first of five children. He grew up in the Beaver Creek area near Lewistown, and ranched in the Hilger area for many years, before spending his retirement years in Billings.