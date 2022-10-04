Max passed away peacefully with his family by his side September 28, at The Springs, Footsteps. Max was born to Art and Jean Derheim on May 15, 1945.

After 19 years Max changed his last name from Max Arthur Derheim to his stepdad's, Max Arthur Hunt. Max graduated from Broadview High School in 1964, he then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War.

Max was a mail carrier and retired from the Post Office after nearly 34 years of service. Max showed horses and enjoyed his two children, a son, Mark Hunt, and daughter Lisa Unsworth. Max loved hunting, fishing and was an avid outdoorsman.

In Max's earlier days, he loved spending time with family at his grandfather's cabin at Sioux Charley above Woodbine and Nye. Max also loved spending time in Checkerboard, MT where he bought his cabin, he also enjoyed his fishing trips to Alaska and Canada. Max enjoyed life as well as anyone could.

Max is preceded in death by his mother Jean Hunt, stepdad Bertrand Hunt, son Mark Hunt and brother Raymond R. Hunt. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Unsworth, sister Sandy (Charles) Willaims and their two children Charles and Amy, sister Sharon (Kim) and their two children Angela and Kristy. Max is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There are no funeral arrangements, his ashes will be spread at his favorite hunting spot in Checkerboard, MT. RIP my dear friend.