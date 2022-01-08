Max Eugene Long died peacefully surrounded by his family on Dec. 27, 2021 at his home in Laurel, MT after a courageous fight with cancer.

Max was born on May 31, 1925 in Missouri Valley, Iowa to Harry and Myrtle Long. He graduated early from Missouri Valley HS by taking extra classes taught by the principal so that he could enlist in the Army Air Corps in 1943. Max flew missions in the Pacific theatre of WWII as a top turret gunner and armorer on the B-24 Liberator in the 43rd Bomb group. He was discharged in Feb. 1946 and attended University of Northern Iowa on the GI Bill earning a BA degree in History. He wrestled for UNI and his team won the NCAA Finals Wrestling Tournament in 1950. It was at UNI that Max met the love of his life, Dorothy, who was studying to be an elementary teacher.

In 1951 Max was united in marriage to Dorothy Joan Toillion in Eagle Grove, Iowa. They began their life together by moving to Laurel, Montana where a job at the Farmers Union Refinery awaited him and a teaching job awaited Dorothy. Max retired after 35 years of service with the refinery.

Max was one of the original 10 founding members of the Laurel Golf Course. He spent countless hours helping plan, organize, and also contributing his muscle and grit to make this beautiful course a reality.