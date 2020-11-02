 Skip to main content
Maxine Eleanor (Lenz) Troth
LEWISTOWN — Maxine Eleanor (Lenz) Troth, age 93, passed peacefully Saturday morning, Oct. 31, 2020. She was born April 3, 1927, in Squirrel, Idaho, the daughter of Fred J. and Selma (Griffel) Lenz.

Viewing at Creel Funeral Home, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 9 to 11 a.m. Funeral Service at Zion Lutheran Church, Wednesday, November 4, 2 p.m. Dear friends, due to Covid-19, we invite you to participate by viewing the service live-streamed on youtubezionlutheranchurch, Lewistown, MT.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Maxine's family and friends can enjoy more of her story and share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

