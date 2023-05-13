Maxine Eva "Petie" Manni was born on March 22, 1931, and passed away on May 5, 2023.

A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1601 Mullowney Ln, Billings, MT on May 18 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at Tinys Tavern, 323 N 24th St, Billings, MT.

To see the full obituary, please go to dahlfuneralchapel.com.