Maxine Eva "Petie" Manni was born on March 22, 1931, and passed away on May 5, 2023.
A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1601 Mullowney Ln, Billings, MT on May 18 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at Tinys Tavern, 323 N 24th St, Billings, MT.
To see the full obituary, please go to dahlfuneralchapel.com.
