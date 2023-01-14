Maxine M. Erickson was born in Glendive on May 29, 1928 and passed away in Miles City on December 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty four years, Leroy Erickson, and her daughter Patti Erickson.

She is survived by her three sons, Jim (Rose), Bill (Sally), Tom (Cindy), five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and one great step-grandchild. At Maxine's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. She will be interred at Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive.

Further information on her life and where to send remembrances can be found in her obituary listed on the websites for Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home and Silha Funeral Homes.