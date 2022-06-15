Maxine Marie (Polsak) Turley

MUSSELSHELL - After a 1-1/2 years, we are having a Memorial Celebration of Life for our mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to so many people who loved her. Maxine M. Turley died December 11, 2020. We can safely gather, honoring her memory.

Please join us on June 18, 2022, at the Musselshell School, Musselshell, Montana, from 11 am to 3 pm. Lunch will be served. We have had several requests to bring food, you are welcome to, but not necessary. Hope to see you there.