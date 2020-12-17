Maxine Marie (Polsak) Turley

Mike loved to ‘fight' (box) and Mike and Maxine -and their little boys- attended an exhibition boxing match in Roundup High School that featured Mike, Turla, and Francis Turley, in that order. Smoke filled the gym, with crowd cheer and roar. Each Turley won his match and they were well wished as they left the gym with great admiration, handshakes, cigar smoke, and a mixture of English and European chatter. As Mike and Maxine drove the long-distance home, Maxine asked Mike if he would consider quitting boxing.... He sank deep into the car seat as this was quite a request- that he leave his love for boxing behind... Several miles further down rode, Maxine announced that she was pregnant- again. Mike drove home with deep thought and determination, and six month later twin girls were added to the Mike and Maxine family.

At 22 years young, Maxine was not a good driver. The Turley method of training was to put the auto in gear and turn you loose. Francis found Maxine stranded in a deep ravine crying as he roared from one field to another in a tractor and plow. He pulled the car out, showed her the steering wheel and brake, and chortled as he told her she needed to use them. Maxine spoke of this often, as living the rural Turley life, providing field lunches to hungry men, and raising youngsters among the hills, timber and rocks, was beyond what she expected.