Maxine Schuman was born March 18, 1936 in Plentywood to Mabel and Olaf Granvold. She passed peacefully on Sept. 10. After spending most of her childhood in Plentywood, she spent her entire adult life in Billings. She married George Schuman of Grand Forks, ND on June 22, 1957. They celebrated 60 years of marriage before George’s passing in 2018. For those 60 years, Maxine willingly and with her ever present smile managed the household, raised two rambunctious children, and kept George in line. Maxine and George enjoyed their time traveling and playing golf and bridge with friends. When not in Billings, they could be found in the summer enjoying the great outdoors at their cabin on the Boulder River and during the winter in Apache Junction, AZ, avoiding the cold of Montana.
In her final months and days, Maxine received excellent care and comfort from the many caring nurses and staff at TenderNest and Stillwater Hospice for which the family is grateful.
Maxine is survived by her son, Dale Schuman and his wife, Renee; daughter, Teri Pattee and her husband, Mark; four grandchildren: Jennifer Schuman; Jason Pattee and his wife, Candace; Curtis Pattee and Shawn Pattee; and four great-grandchildren: Harper, Finley, Norah and Marley Pattee. Memorial gifts may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th St. West, Billings, MT 59102; and to the Alzheimer’s Association, alz. org. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Fri. Oct. 4, at the First Presbyterian Church with lunch served after by the Presbyterian Women.
