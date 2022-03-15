Maylo Graf Kinder

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maylo was born Nov. 14, 1947 in Glendive, MT and died Dec. 30, 2021 of natural causes. She was the first of three daughters born to Mercedes Osbourne and Burton Caruso. She grew up in Billings and graduated from West High in 1965. She married Paul Graf and they had a son John. Maylo later married Greg Kinder. Maylo started a very successful business as a patient billing service for local doctors that she ran for many years.

Maylo is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved son John Graf in 2020. She is survived by sisters Marcia Goodman of Billings and Marilyn Caruso of Roscoe, grandsons Hudson Graf of Pittsburgh, PA and Kye Graf of Missoula and several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. No services are planned.

