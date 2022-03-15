Maylo Graf Kinder

Maylo was born Nov. 14, 1947 in Glendive, MT and died Dec. 30, 2021 of natural causes. She was the first of three daughters born to Mercedes Osbourne and Burton Caruso. She grew up in Billings and graduated from West High in 1965. She married Paul Graf and they had a son John. Maylo later married Greg Kinder. Maylo started a very successful business as a patient billing service for local doctors that she ran for many years.